Skills training program expands to Haldimand
A skilled trades training program that has had success in Brantford is expanding into Haldimand County.
Applications are now being accepted for the first two sessions of Construct Your Career, an eight-week program offered through St. Leonard’s Community Services.
For those interested, visiting www.st-leonards.com/employment/programs/skills-advance-ontario provides more information and a chance to register. The sessions start June 21 and July 5.
“Our Construct Your Career program has already experienced great success in the Brantford market,” said Malcolm Whyte, director of employment services at St. Leonard’s.
“Over 75 per cent of graduates are currently working full time in their chosen construction sector, including three graduates registered as an apprentice. We are excited to bring these same opportunities to the Haldimand community.”
Spots in the program are limited, Whyte noted.
The free program includes two weeks of essential skills training with Brant Skills, employment training with St. Leonard’s and six weeks of hands-on learning through Conestoga College. The program ends with a two-week job placement at a local construction company.
Graduates receive a college certificate in construction foundations from Conestoga and certification in Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System, first aid and working at heights, among other topics.
Employment programs offered by St. Leonard’s are funded, in part, by the federal and provincial governments. St. Leonard’s has employment services offices in Brantford, Caledonia and Dunnville.
For more information, visit St. Leonard’s website at www.st-leonards.com or call 519-756-7665.