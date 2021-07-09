Skeptical judge reverses opinion of convicted man

A Simcoe court judge wondered if there was any hope for the future of a young man who had a tragic start to life, being passed around as a child and then in and out of various foster homes.

“Has your client got anything positive in his life?” asked Justice Gethin Edward of Rory Seguin’s lawyer.

“Is there any hope of a pro-social life in the future?”

Michelle Farquhar had told Edward how Seguin, 21, had a “tumultuous” background of abuse after being born to a mother who was using drugs and living in group homes and on the street.

“Rory has been suffering different types of abuse since even before he was born,” Farquhar said.

Diagnosed with multiple disorders, Seguin had tantrums that made it difficult to place him in day cares and schools.

In court, already with a long record of criminal behaviour, Seguin pleaded guilty to using violence and a gun to rob a man, breaking into an abandoned building, carrying a weapon and breaking a release order to stay in his home unless with his surety.

His lawyer agreed with assistant Crown attorney Lynette Fritzley that Seguin needed to go to prison.

“He’s at Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre with no access to programming or counselling,” Farquhar said. “He’s been abandoned multiple times in his life. He believes people are constantly out to get him. The system has failed Mr. Seguin.”

Seguin was part of a trio who plotted to rob a man on Dec. 11 last year. They lured him to the old Belgian Hall in Delhi where Seguin and the victim broke in, then a third man, with his face covered, entered and shot the victim in the face with a BB gun that met the legal definition of a firearm.

Seguin and the masked man kicked and punched their victim and Seguin held a knife to his neck and threatened to “shank” him.