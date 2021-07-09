Skeptical judge reverses opinion of convicted man
Article content
A Simcoe court judge wondered if there was any hope for the future of a young man who had a tragic start to life, being passed around as a child and then in and out of various foster homes.
Advertisement
Article content
“Has your client got anything positive in his life?” asked Justice Gethin Edward of Rory Seguin’s lawyer.
Skeptical judge reverses opinion of convicted man Back to video
“Is there any hope of a pro-social life in the future?”
Michelle Farquhar had told Edward how Seguin, 21, had a “tumultuous” background of abuse after being born to a mother who was using drugs and living in group homes and on the street.
“Rory has been suffering different types of abuse since even before he was born,” Farquhar said.
Diagnosed with multiple disorders, Seguin had tantrums that made it difficult to place him in day cares and schools.
In court, already with a long record of criminal behaviour, Seguin pleaded guilty to using violence and a gun to rob a man, breaking into an abandoned building, carrying a weapon and breaking a release order to stay in his home unless with his surety.
His lawyer agreed with assistant Crown attorney Lynette Fritzley that Seguin needed to go to prison.
“He’s at Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre with no access to programming or counselling,” Farquhar said. “He’s been abandoned multiple times in his life. He believes people are constantly out to get him. The system has failed Mr. Seguin.”
Seguin was part of a trio who plotted to rob a man on Dec. 11 last year. They lured him to the old Belgian Hall in Delhi where Seguin and the victim broke in, then a third man, with his face covered, entered and shot the victim in the face with a BB gun that met the legal definition of a firearm.
Seguin and the masked man kicked and punched their victim and Seguin held a knife to his neck and threatened to “shank” him.
Advertisement
Article content
After being robbed of his wallet, cell phone and a large knife, the victim was able to run away and call police. He was treated for cuts and had surgery to remove a BB from under one eye.
Seguin and his accomplice, along with an underage girl, were stopped by London Police but Seguin ran off, leaving a backpack that had BB guns, a large amount of marijuana, a knife, a billy club, and bolt cutters. Later he turned himself in to Norfolk OPP.
Fritzley pointed out Seguin’s prior robberies and criminal record but noted Seguin was the first to plead guilty of those involved in the crime.
He was sentenced to three years in prison minus 108 days of time already considered served.
“I don’t think any of us in the justice system would say we’ll give up on him,” said Fritzley. “He has what it takes to turn things around if he chooses.”
“I don’t share your optimism,” said the judge.
“There are so many challenges he’s facing, I worry they’re insurmountable. To be honest, I’m worried that we’re at a stage with a 21-year-old where we’re going to have to speak in terms of ‘warehousing’ him.”
But, under questioning by the judge, Seguin explained his plan to get help in prison and do whatever he could to rehabilitate himself.
“I never thought I would be doing something like this. I wanted to be an accountant or a pyro-technician but now I can’t do either of those. Now I just want to own a house in 10 years, start a family and raise a son that has a better chance than I had.”
Seguin said he would stay conscious of his shortcomings and survive in prison by avoiding conflict, focusing on programming and doing his time.
“I was skeptical and couldn’t see how you could rise above the awful hand life has dealt you,” said Edward, after the discussion.
“Rory, I actually believe you have the makings of success. Go out and be a better person at the end than the person you are going in.”
SGamble@postmedia.com
@EXPSGamble