Simcoe skate park dismantled by end of June

Norfolk seeks new location in Simcoe
Norfolk County wants to hear more from the community before it settles on a new location for a skateboard park in Simcoe.
The county decided during its 2021 budget deliberations in January to relocate the park . However, the community’s response to the county’s request for suggestions on alternative locations has been tepid.
Bill Cridland, Norfolk’s general manager of community services, said in a note to Norfolk council last week that the community will be re-engaged through a renewed process of public consultation.
“Staff have received only a handful of comments from the public on a new location,” Cridland said. “These comments varied on preferred location, with some questioning the need for the skate park.
“Others commented on the need to renew and expand the infrastructure of the skate park. Staff believe — with the limited and diverse comments from the public — that a community outreach process needs to occur before a new home is selected.”
The park, located at the Norfolk County Fairgrounds, was one of the first skateboard facilities established in the local area. Norfolk has paid an annual leasing fee to the Norfolk Fair Board for the use of this property, which is immediately north of the Simcoe Recreation Centre next to Queen Street South.
The county will pay the lease through the end of June, at which time the park will be dismantled and its components placed in storage. Simcoe will go without a skate park until the public has an opportunity to provide input and the community services division is able to recommend a new location.
“This public consultation will take place later this year and council will be updated on the details,” Cridland said.
