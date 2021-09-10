Six new COVID-19 cases recorded in Haldimand-Norfolk

There were six new COVID-19 cases reported Friday morning by the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit over the past 24 hours.

Heading into the weekend, there are 24 active cases, up from 22 on Thursday.

The two communities have recorded 48 deaths since the start the pandemic and there were six others who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

In total, there have been 2,853 positive results in Haldimand-Norfolk since the pandemic started last March and of those, 2,775 have been resolved.

The HNHU has administered 133,347 doses of the vaccine and there are now 60,251 people who have completed their vaccine series.

The total number of doses administered in Haldimand-Norfolk is 155,516. Some residents of the area have received a dose outside of the HNHU.

In total, 82.5 per cent of the population aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at 76.6. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 5.9 while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 17.5.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

Those who can’t get to a vaccine clinic can call 519-427-5903 to request free transportation.

There is also a homebound service for individuals who have difficulty leaving their homes. That program involves two healthcare professionals visiting homes and administering first and second doses in Haldimand and Norfolk.

Visit www.hnhu.org/homeboundvax or call 519-427-5903 for more information on the program.