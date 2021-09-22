A protest that ousted the single Elections Canada polling station off Six Nations of the Grand on Monday may not have had a negative effect on voting.

Elections Canada spokesperson Rejean Grenier said Wednesday that the returning officer for the Brantford-Brant riding, of which Six Nations is a part, reported that Six Nations voters managed to find their way to the relocated polling station at the Oakland Community Centre, 25 kilometres away in Brant County.

Six Nations voters still managed to cast ballots Monday

“Anecdotally, (the returning officer) was quite satisfied with the turnout,” Grenier said.

“People were showing up at the Oakland polling station and some people from Six Nations went to other polling stations in the area and asked for a transfer certificate.”

Such a certificate affirms that a person wants to vote in a different poll than the one they are normally assigned. All that is needed is proof of address and voting eligibility.

Elections Canada decided to move the voting station at the Gathering Place after several dozen protesters arrived early Monday. They said they were there to enforce a call from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council that Elections Canada remove the polling station, which contained three polls.

“This is a violation of not only treaty rights but our human rights to exist as distinct people,” said a statement issued last week from the confederacy council, which is known as the hereditary council of Six Nations.

The on-reserve station was the only one for the community of more than 12,000 residents and was established with the approval of the Six Nations elected council, Grenier said.