Six Nations police seek help with probe of deaths at Mohawk Institute
Police on Six Nations of the Grand River say they have reached out to other police services to help with an investigation into deaths at the former Mohawk Institute residential school in Brantford.
Six Nations police said in a news release this week that, due to the “scope and magnitude of this forthcoming investigation and the resources that will be required,” a formal written request for help will be made to Brantford police Chief Rob Davis and Thomas Carrique, commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police.
Arnold Jacobs, media relations officer with Six Nations police, said the issue comes down to manpower.
“In a major case like this, the collection of evidence must be organized in a meticulous manner and a resource such as the major case management system assists in preparing it for court,” Jacobs said in an email.
“Another major component of the investigation is going to be the inclusion of traditional consultation when it comes to handling the unmarked graves with the utmost respect.”
Police said their investigation is in the “preliminary stages of planning.”
The police action follows repeated calls for an investigation from residential school survivors and Six Nations elected chief Mark Hill, including at a news conference last week in front of the Mohawk Institute.
Hill said the search for unmarked graves at the school site should be treated as a criminal investigation and urged police forces to collaborate with the community on the effort.
Hill said 54 deaths were recorded at the former residential school but the graves of those individuals are unknown.
Hill said there are more than 430 acres to search, along with an 88-acre farm adjacent to the Mohawk Institute building. He said “each acre has to be searched.”
Six Nations will provide $1 million to support the creation of a survivor secretariat that will help with the search effort, he said.
The investment will be used until previously announced funding from the provincial and federal governments is obtained.
“This is about recovering all of the children,” he told the news conference, which included survivors reading a letter.
Also at the news conference were Six Nations police Chief Darren Montour, Brantford police Chief Davis and Dr. Dirk Huyer, chief coroner of Ontario.
Montour told reporters later that an investigation will proceed.
In a news release, Huyer said that, “guided by the wishes of Indigenous communities, survivors and their families, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and Office of the Chief Coroner will support investigations and provide scientific and technical support in examining burial sites of children’s remains found in or around former Indian residential schools.”
Montour said he has received a letter signed by survivors that outlines conditions at the Mohawk Institute, including how students were subjected to mental, physical and sexual abuse by staff members.
“The letter also alleges that some students disappeared, were never seen again, and that many died while at the school. The survivors felt that some staff may be responsible for the deaths of the students,” Six Nations police said in their news release. “It is also mentioned in the letter that human child bones were found on the grounds in and around 1983 and reburied in an unmarked grave, somewhere on the property.”
Last month, the Ontario government committed $10 million over three years to identify, investigate and commemorate burial sites on the grounds of former residential schools in the province.
Those funds also will go toward culturally appropriate supports for school survivors, their families and communities, and the government has said the entire process will be Indigenous-led.
Ontario’s announcement came a few weeks after the discovery of an unmarked burial site believed to contain the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
The National Truth and Reconciliation Commission has identified 12 locations of unmarked burial sites in Ontario. The province has said there are likely more.
The final report from the commission detailed mistreatment at Canada’s residential schools, including emotional, physical and sexual abuse, and more than 4,000 deaths at the institutions.
It reported known deaths of 426 children who attended schools in Ontario and an unknown number of children still missing.
Six Nations said the Mohawk Institute opened in 1828 and was the longest-operating residential school in the country. It was relocated once, burned down twice, and closed in 1970.
With files from Susan Gamble