Single COVID-19 case reported by health unit
Just one new case of COVID-19 was being reported by the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit on Thursday.
The single case comes after four new cases were reported on Wednesday. Prior to that, the two counties had a week with no reported cases.
The number of confirmed positive cases of the virus in Norfolk and Haldimand now stands at 2,714 since the declaration of the pandemic in March 2020.
There are now 14 local people with active cases.
Of those local residents who have been tested for COVID-19, 55,319 had negative results. Forty-seven people have died from the virus. Another six people who had tested positive died from complications due to other illnesses.
Another 974 vaccines were administered on Wednesday, bringing to 104,709 the total doses of vaccine that have been given to Haldimand and Norfolk residents. Of those, 33,006 people have completed the two-dose series.
At a Norfolk and Haldimand board of health meeting this week, Dr. Alexander Hukowich, the acting medical officer of health, said it’s important that young people get their shots.
“If we don’t get a higher number of people getting immunized, we might still have a problem. Only those who are immunized will be protected from serious infection. Unvaccinated people will serve as a reservoir for serious infection and outbreaks.”
Just over 73 per cent of adults 18 and over in Haldimand and Norfolk have received at least one dose of vaccine. The health unit is aiming to complete outstanding second doses by the end of July.
Those who have appointments for second doses in August, September, or October are asked to go online to book their second dose at an earlier date. All individuals are eligible for their second dose at a 28-day interval from their first dose.
The health unit has posted clinics for these second doses and any additional first doses at www.hnhu.org/popup in Cayuga and in Delhi. Clinics have been added on July 13, 14, 22, and 24. There are also appointments available on the Provincial Booking Tool this week and throughout the month of July.
All eligible individuals may book appointments using the provincial booking tool or by calling the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900. Residents may also check the health unit’s pop-up clinic booking page at hnhu.org/popup and book online for these appointments using the booking tool. For assistance booking into a pop-up clinic, call 519-427-5903. Check back regularly, as pop-ups are always being added at various locations across the community.
Youth 12-17 may also book online at a health unit pop-up clinic administering Pfizer. Several local pharmacies are offering Pfizer/Moderna vaccines. Residents can look up nearby participating pharmacies using the province’s lookup tool at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.
If no appointments are available, people are encouraged to add their names to the daily standby list at www.hnhu.org/standby
For more information on the local vaccine rollout, visit HNHU.org/covax.
Ontario officials were reporting on Thursday more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the first time this week, as well as four additional deaths related to the disease.
The 210 new infections logged Thursday represent an increase from the 194 new cases on Wednesday, 164 on Tuesday and 170 on Monday.