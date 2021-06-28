Simcoe Lions get cooking on Canada Day

Article content

The Simcoe Lions are bringing back their cooking game in time for Canada Day.

“I’m sure that this year’s event, the public will be very kind and support us, because they know that everything we earn goes back into the community,” said Doug Hunt, a member of the club’s fundraising committee.

The Lions food trailer will set up on Bonnie Drive in Wellington Park from July 1 to 3, operating from 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Food available will include Dixie dogs, fries, burgers and sausage on a bun.

Due to the success of the trailer at the Norfolk County Fair, Hunt says they are hoping for a great turnout on Canada Day to help raise funds to support community projects.

“It’s important for young people, as well as sport teams and the hospital, it goes on, wherever we can help, we’re there,” he said.

Hunt said the trailer will operate with 10 to 15 club members at a time. All will follow proper COVID-19 safety procedures while handling food and interacting with customers.

“We go through all the necessary steps through the health department, it’s all done up to code and it’s very important to have that and it’s as clean as you can make it clean,” said Hunt.

The club has just over 90 members, but is always looking for more. Hunt encouraged more young people to join the club.

“The club always comes together whenever we do fundraising,” he said.

“That’s great because it’s all about community and service to people.”

Hunt said he hopes that the Lions will be able to send the food trailer to other Norfolk events this year.