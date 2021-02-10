Article content

Brantford police said Wednesday that a 17-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition following an overnight shooting.

The teen showed up at Brantford General Hospital at about 3 a.m. Wednesday suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transferred to a regional trauma centre.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford shooting puts teen in hospital Back to video

Police said their investigation led officers to Pearl Street. The street was closed by police between Palace and Waterloo streets for the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 519-756-0113 and ask for Det. Matt Roberts at extension 2273 or Det. Sgt. Charles Wheeler at extension 2405.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.