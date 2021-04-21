





Share this Story: Sharp increase in Haldimand-Norfolk COVID-19 numbers

Sharp increase in Haldimand-Norfolk COVID-19 numbers Photo by Carlos Osorio / Reuters

Article content After a one-day dip in new COVID-19 cases, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit was reporting on Wednesday a sharp increase in positive tests for the past 24 hours. Following 11 new cases reported on Tuesday, the HNHU reported 31 new cases on Wednesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sharp increase in Haldimand-Norfolk COVID-19 numbers Back to video With the increase in new cases there was also a bump in active cases from 277 on Tuesday to 288 on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began last March, 2,068 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,735 of those resulting in recovered cases. There have been 40 deaths in the communities from the virus and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses. As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 751 doses of the vaccine were given on Tuesday bringing the total number of doses administered to 31,990. Approximately 25 per cent of adults in Haldimand and Norfolk have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content There are 2,346 people who have completed their vaccine series. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours. Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout has started. It includes those aged 60 and older. Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties. The HNHU vaccine hotline is receiving up to 1,000 calls a day. Staff are responding as quickly as possible. Callers are asked to leave one message and wait for a reply before calling back. The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ontarios-covid-19-vaccination-plan for more information. On Wednesday, the HNHU reported an outbreak at Grandview Lodge in Dunnville where one resident has tested positive. On Tuesday, an outbreak was declared at Yin’s Ginseng Farm in Waterford. Public health management plans have been put into place at both locations but no other details were provided. Although there have not been any new cases reported by local school boards recently, the Grand Erie District School Board’s education centre in Brantford has had four instances of cases over the past 10 days. The latest were on April 18 and 19. The following is a list of childcare centres; long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings; workplaces; and schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards with outbreaks.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content * McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia), April 6 * Lakewood (Port Dover), April 14 * Parkview Meadows (Townsend), April 1, two staff Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported a large increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the province in the past 24 hours. There were 4,212 new cases announced on Wednesday, an increase from the 3,469 that were reported on Tuesday. Part of the increase from Tuesday to Wednesday was being attributed to a Rogers outage that slowed the reporting of new cases. The number of patients receiving treatment in hospital intensive care units continues to climb. Of the 2,335 people currently receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals, 790 are being treated in ICUs. There are also 566 people who are breathing on a ventilator. The province also announced 32 more deaths from the virus bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 7,789. The province administered 136,695 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday, setting a daily record. The previous record was 115,634 doses on April 16. Ontario also hit the 4-million mark in vaccinations with 4,131,882 people vaccinated and 349,396 fully vaccinated.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Simcoe