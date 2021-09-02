Several ways to cast your vote
Elections Canada recruiting workers in Haldimand-Norfolk

Labour Day is approaching, and with it the home-stretch of the federal election that was called Aug. 15.
Many in Haldimand-Norfolk will cast their ballots election day Monday, Sept. 20.
However, there are a number of other options for electors for whom this is inconvenient.
As it stands, electors in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received their voters card can cast a ballot anytime at the Elections Canada head office in Simcoe. The office is open seven days a week up to Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.. This is the only location in the riding where ballots can be cast in this manner.
The Elections Canada headquarters is located at 185 Hillcrest Road. Many will remember this as the head office of the former Norfolk Board of Education.
Four consecutive days next week – Friday, Sept. 10 through Monday, Sept. 13 — have been set aside for advance polls. The hours of polling each day are 9 a.m. till 9 p.m.
Thirty polling stations across Haldimand-Norfolk will be open for this purpose. Come election day, Bob Foster, the federal returning officer in Haldimand-Norfolk, says 75 polling stations will open. The location voters should attend will be on their voters card, which all eligible electors should receive in the mail.
Speaking of which, voting by mail is also an option in Haldimand-Norfolk. According to the Elections Canada website, electors have till 6 p.m. Sept. 14 to apply to the Simcoe office for a mail-in ballot. The ballot must be returned by the Sept. 20 deadline.
“Voting at advance or election day polls is still the simplest and most efficient option,” the website says. “Once your application to vote by mail is approved, you can’t change your mind and vote at advance polls or on election day. Your ballot is your responsibility. If you need help returning your ballot, seal your ballot kit envelope and choose someone you know and trust.”
Foster, of Simcoe, has served as the federal returning officer in Haldimand-Norfolk since 2007. This election will be his fifth in this capacity.
Thursday, Foster said workers at the Hillcrest office are prepared to trouble-shoot on behalf of voters who have not received their voter cards or electors who turned 18 years of age in recent weeks or months. The number to dial is 1-866-239-2827.
“Right up till election day — if we can sort you out, we will help you,” Foster said. “If you’re new to the area, we’ll help you find where you need to vote.”
During voting and in all interactions with Elections Canada staff, Foster said the presentation of government-issued photo identification – an Ontario driver’s licence for example – will speed the process.
Several sources report that voting at the Hillcrest office is quick and convenient. Lyn Hallema of Waterford took her father Ross Slack, of Rockford, to vote in this location Aug. 25.
“We intentionally took him on his 95th birthday,” she said. “He always instilled in us how important it was to exercise our democratic right, and he certainly was always a prime example of that.
“Yes, it was an early vote. In the past couple elections we have done that as it is more accommodating with less wait time and when it was less busy.”
Early voters can attend 185 Hillcrest Road in Simcoe from 9 a.m. till 9 p.m. Monday to Friday till Sept. 14, at which time balloting in this manner closes at 6 p.m.
The office will also receive early voters Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays noon till 4 p.m.
Foster added that the Haldimand-Norfolk returning office is recruiting workers for the Sept. 20 election. Staff is needed at polling stations, which in this instance includes churches, community centres, arenas, and branches of the Royal Canadian Legion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voting will not take place at schools.
More can be learned about working this election by visiting the Elections Canada website, locating the section devoted to the Haldimand-Norfolk electoral district, and clicking on employment opportunities.
MSonnenberg@postmedia.com