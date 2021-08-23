Car crashes don’t normally cause house fires, but first responders in Haldimand County had to deal with two such instances on the weekend.

“That is correct,” Const. Mary Gagliardi, spokesperson for the Haldimand OPP, said Monday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Separate vehicle crashes cause house fires Back to video

“We had two collisions involving a vehicle driving into a house, and, on both occasions, fire erupted and there was damage to the homes. This is highly unusual but I cannot comment as to whether it is coincidental or some other cause.”

The first crash occurred on Walpole Road 16, north of Springvale, in the early morning hours of Saturday. At 4:15 a.m., authorities were alerted to a three-vehicle collision.

“A motorist struck two vehicles parked in the driveway of a house,” the Haldimand OPP said in a news release.

“The collision caused a fire, which did extensive damage to the vehicles and significant damage to the home.”

Less than 24 hours later, Haldimand OPP and firefighters were called to a single-vehicle collision in Dunnville that also caused a fire.

Police report that, at 1 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a house, causing it to catch fire. The crash occurred at Jarrett Place, near the intersection of John Street.

Police report damage to the vehicle and the home was “extensive.”

No injuries were reported in both incidents, which remain under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the crashes and subsequent fires is asked to call the Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Norfolk and Haldimand at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com