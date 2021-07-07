Sunrise Rotary honours fellow club members

Six members of the Rotary Club of Norfolk Sunrise are recipients of Paul Harris Fellows for volunteerism and financial contributions to the organization.

The presentation to the members from Simcoe and Port Dover was made at the Sunrise Club’s annual changeover meeting in June.

“Although the meeting was held virtually, they were able to put a surprised and honoured look on the faces of Jim Simpson and Mary Mercato as they were recognized by the club for their contributions to the club and the community at large,” said a media release.

Mercato and Simpson are active members of the club who have chaired committees and held positions on the board of directors.

Mercato has played key roles in fundraisers such as Take a Bite out of Norfolk and Bargains, Bling and Blarney. Her volunteerism also extends to the community including St. Vincent de Paul food basket delivery, various community boards and as a church volunteer.

“Mary’s generosity with her time to help others is admirable and works within the ideals of Rotary,” said the release.

Simpson, who is known for his attention to detail, is described as “a powerhouse in redesigning the club’s website and overseeing everything public relations.” He, too, volunteers in the community by assisting with the renovations at Riversyde 83 in Simcoe, as a church volunteer and at Habitat for Humanity. “Jim exemplifies what it means to be a Rotarian,” said the release.

Marjorie Dawson, Jim Dawson, Nancy Sherwin, and Rudi Atkinson received Paul Harris Fellows for their ongoing personal donations to the Rotary Foundation. Such donations support projects around the world as well as providing grant money back to clubs for their local projects.