Rogers project near Waterford a go

Rogers Communications is moving forward with its plan to connect more than 2,100 homes and businesses in the Waterford area to high-speed internet.

This is a separate project under the auspices of the South-Western Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) initiative. As such, it is unrelated to Rogers’ recent bid to service 9,100 rural properties in Norfolk under the federal government’s $1.75-billion Unified Broadband Fund (UBF).

“This announcement marks yet another milestone for SWIFT and our partners as we continue to expand broadband infrastructure throughout Norfolk County and across south-western Ontario,” SWIFT executive director Barry Field said in a news release.

“Access to high-speed internet is essential for remote learning, working-from-home, and supporting local businesses. That is why we are pleased to partner with Rogers Communications to bring fast, reliable broadband service to approximately 5,200 residents in Norfolk County over the upcoming months, starting with more than 200 locations in the Wilsonville and Dundurn communities.”

Unfortunately for the residents of Bills Corners on the Cockshutt Road south of Boston, Rogers’ project in Wilsonville, Dundurn, Boston, Bealton, Villa Nova, Townsend Centre and Bloomsburg does not include them.