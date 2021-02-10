





Rogers has big plans for high-speed Internet in Norfolk County commits $1-million from council initiative fund

Article content Opportunity came knocking last week, and Norfolk County answered the call. Tuesday, Norfolk council committed $1 million and a letter of support to a bid to accelerate the installation of high-speed internet in under-serviced areas of the municipality. The request came from Rogers Communications, which has a plan to service 9,100 potential new customers in rural areas. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rogers has big plans for high-speed Internet in Norfolk Back to video Rogers will mention Norfolk’s support in an application to the federal government’s $1.75-billion Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) — a national push announced in November to modernize communications infrastructure in under-serviced parts of Canada. “This is an amazing opportunity,” Simcoe Coun. Ryan Taylor said, expressing a sentiment shared by a majority of council in a 6-2 vote. “This is a great opportunity for Norfolk County,” added Waterford Coun. Kim Huffman. “I look forward to where it takes us.” Over the past several years, Norfolk has made slow but steady progress installing high-speed fibre-optic cable in rural areas through its participation in the South-Western Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) initiative.

Article content Rogers has secured SWIFT work in Norfolk. A staff report says Rogers’ application to UBF does not conflict with its contractual obligations in this area. Council found little to criticize. However, there was discomfort with how the request arrived at Tuesday’s council meeting. Several months ago, Port Dover Coun. Amy Martin sponsored amendments to council’s procedural bylaw that set a noon Monday deadline for additions to council agendas. Martin and others said “walk-in” reports had become routine and that councillors had insufficient time to digest them. Tuesday’s report from CAO Jason Burgess didn’t meet Monday’s deadline and Martin wanted it deferred. Also voting against Tuesday’s motion was Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus. “I did not appreciate the way the matter came forward,” Columbus said in an email. “This is a very important item. Full council deserves a presentation by Rogers.” Mayor Kristal Chopp and Burgess said the delay was unavoidable. Chopp said she didn’t become aware of Rogers’ request for a meeting until mid-afternoon Friday. Rogers’ sprung the request because the deadline for applying to UBF last week was Feb. 15. Industry Canada asks UBF applicants to include a letter of support from host municipalities. That meant Tuesday’s council-in-committee meeting was the final opportunity to approve such a letter. As it happened, the federal government shifted the deadline for applications to March 15 this week due to the large number of applications in progress.

Article content As well, Rogers’ request came a day past council’s Thursday deadline for getting on the following week’s agenda as a deputation. Council members congratulated themselves for having the foresight to establish a $1-million “council initiative fund” in 2019 to pay for unexpected opportunities. The fund has come under fire in recent months for its discretionary nature and vague terms-of-reference. Chopp said the county is fortunate to have the cash handy now that the Rogers’ proposal has materialized. She noted that Norfolk’s COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force recently concluded that providing high-speed internet in rural areas should be the county’s top priority. Charlotteville Coun. Chris VanPaassen tabled the motion to establish the $1-million fund two years ago. “I support this project 100 per cent,” he said. “I don’t understand what the big discussion is about. I thought this was the kind of thing the fund was meant for. Luckily, we have money tucked away for it. “I know that – when you go fishing – you have to put a little something on the hook to catch the big one.” Chopp agreed. “It’s a no-brainer,” she said. MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

