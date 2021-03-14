Road signs stolen endangering community

Article content

Stop signs, speed signs and other warning signs were stolen from along Burford-Delhi Townline Road in Norfolk County sometime last weekend.

Norfolk OPP reported the signs went missing sometime between March 5-8 along the road between Kelvin and Highway 24, putting the community in danger.

“Road signs, such as stop signs, are there for the safety of the motoring public, passengers and pedestrians,” said Insp. Rob Scott, the detachment commander of Norfolk OPP in a news release.

“This is not a game. This type of activity puts everyone at risk and jeopardizes the safety of innocent members in all our communities.”

The police noted theft of signs increase danger if a driver is not familiar with a community as the signs inform drivers about what’s coming up and about area laws.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.