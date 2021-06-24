Revised bulky item collection unveiled
$25 fee per household, by appointment
Norfolk County unveiled its revised, bulky-item pickup program this week.
The popular program has been offered in Norfolk County since its inception in 2001. At times, the program has been offered free of charge at two-year and three-year intervals.
Due to cost constraints, Norfolk County has modified the program with the addition of a $25 per household user fee. As well, the program will be offered over five weeks this year with households required to make appointments for collection. Plans are for the county to offer this service on an annual basis.
Collections this year are scheduled for July, August, October, November and December. Appointments can be made through the ServiceNorfolk web portal or by dialling 519-426-5870 and pressing extension 0.
This year’s bulky item pickup is limited to household waste. Items eligible for collection and disposal from any given household must not exceed two square metres in volume. This is roughly the carrying capacity of a standard pickup truck.
Items to be collected must be no heavier than what two fit adults can lift together. Items longer than 10 feet are ineligible.
Other ineligible items include:
- Business, commercial, agricultural and construction material.
- Small items, loose refuse, and other rubbish waste.
- Construction material, masonry, or any rubble or refuse from building repairs or construction, including glass, windows, doors, siding, lumber, drywall, concrete, stone, earth, asphalt, bricks, fencing, decking, ceramic tile.
- Organic material such as trees, tree stumps, leaves, branches, animal carcasses, animal waste.
- Manufacturing, industrial or commercial materials.
- Agricultural waste, fencing, crates, skids, plastic material from farm activities.
- Farm machinery or equipment parts.
- Automotive parts or bodies.
- Household fuel oil tanks or items with gasoline tanks (lawnmowers, chainsaws, dirt bikes, etc.)
- Drums, fire barrels.
- Liquid waste, motor oil, paints, solvents, propane tanks, fertilizers, pesticides, or any hazardous waste.
- Recyclables like glass jars, paper, cardboard.
Eligible household items include:
- Appliances (stoves, microwaves, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers.)
- Refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, freezers, or any freon-type appliances, provided they have a certified Ozone Depletion Prevention Tag attached by a qualified technician.
- Furniture such as sofas, couches, desks, chairs, tables, rugs, patio furniture, bedsprings, mattresses, bed frames.
- Fixtures such as bathtubs, toilets and sinks.
- Other items from a household such as water heaters, bicycles, and barbecues with propane tank removed.
- Any other large articles that would come from inside a household.
- Carpet or pool covers rolled and tied (maximum 4’x2’).
The following weeks have been set aside in 2021 for the fee-based collection of bulky items:
- July 26-30. The deadline for making an appointment for this week is noon July 23.
- Aug. 30-Sept. 3. The deadline for making an appointment for this week is noon Aug. 27.
- Oct. 4-8. The deadline for making an appointment for this week is noon Oct. 1.
- Nov. 29-Dec. 3. The deadline for making an appointment for this week is noon Nov. 26.
- Dec. 20-23. The deadline for making an appointment for this week is noon Dec. 17.
In a news release, Norfolk County says only those who pre-pay the $25 fee will receive this service. Items must be placed curbside by 7 a.m. Monday at the start of the designated collection week. Collection of eligible items will occur at any time during the designated weeks.
