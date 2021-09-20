Residents urged to follow COVID-19 public health measures
The outbreak at Caledonia retirement home shows the importance of following public health guidelines even after becoming fully vaccinated, says Katherine Bishop-Williams.
“When it comes to a pandemic you can’t rely on a single strategy,” Bishop-Williams, an epidemiologist at the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, said Monday. “Vaccine is by and far the single most effective thing we can be doing to limit the spread of this virus.
“But we can’t rely solely on the vaccine and we need to have other measures in place.”
Hand washing, practising social distancing whenever possible and wearing face coverings in appropriate settings are measures that collectively, with vaccines, will help reduce the spread the COVID-19 virus, she added.
An outbreak declared at RVilla Caledonia Retirement Living where nine residents and one employee have tested positive is ongoing. It was the only outbreak in Haldimand-Norfolk as of Monday.
“At this time, we don’t have a clear source of acquisition for the index case (the first resident to test positive),” Bishop-Williams said. “It’s unclear how the virus entered the facility and the facility has a very high vaccination rate amongst staff and residents.”
Bishop-Williams said that to her knowledge, the vaccination rate at the facility is the range of 100 per cent – a fully-vaccinated population.
Those affected are experiencing mild symptoms and although two residents have been hospitalized. Bishop-Williams said retirement home residents often have underlying medical issues that require hospitalization when they become infected with COVID-19.
“This is why we feel so strongly that the booster shots are so valuable,” Bishop-Williams said. “We know the people living in those facilities have underling issues and vulnerabilities.”
For the duration of the outbreak, RVilla says residents will have their temperature taken twice a day. Staff are also being screened for symptoms, which includes regular temperature checks. A fever is an early symptom of COVID exposure.
RVilla says it is only granting access to residents’ families. Additional emphasis has been placed on hand-washing and proper procedures for donning and doffing personal protective equipment.
Meanwhile, efforts continue in Haldimand and Norfolk to vaccinate those who have not received any shot or who are only partially vaccinated, Sarah Page, the chief of Norfolk Paramedics, said.
“We’re having multiple clinics in multiple areas and everyone, our community partners, physicians, nurses, emergency services, nurses and pharmacies, have been pitching in and that’s great,” Page said.
Clinics are also being held in schools.
For a list of vaccination clinics visit www.hnhu.org/second-dose-booking/ . The page lists all locations and times for pop up clinics.
Page said 75.8 per cent of those 12 and up in Haldimand-Norfolk are fully vaccinated. Just over six per cent have had just one dose of vaccine.
A total of 136,711 vaccines have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk so far and 61,454 residents have been fully-vaccinated.
There have been 2,890 positive tests of the virus in Haldimand-Norfolk since the pandemic began. Of those, 2,803 cases have been resolved.
As of Monday, there were 33 active cases of COVID-19 in the two communities. Forty-eight people have died of the virus and six others, who tested positive, died of underlying health issues.
The two communities recorded 28 new cases of the virus over the past week and is averaging 3.6 new cases a day.
