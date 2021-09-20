Residents urged to follow COVID-19 public health measures

The outbreak at Caledonia retirement home shows the importance of following public health guidelines even after becoming fully vaccinated, says Katherine Bishop-Williams.

“When it comes to a pandemic you can’t rely on a single strategy,” Bishop-Williams, an epidemiologist at the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, said Monday. “Vaccine is by and far the single most effective thing we can be doing to limit the spread of this virus.

“But we can’t rely solely on the vaccine and we need to have other measures in place.”

Hand washing, practising social distancing whenever possible and wearing face coverings in appropriate settings are measures that collectively, with vaccines, will help reduce the spread the COVID-19 virus, she added.

An outbreak declared at RVilla Caledonia Retirement Living where nine residents and one employee have tested positive is ongoing. It was the only outbreak in Haldimand-Norfolk as of Monday.

“At this time, we don’t have a clear source of acquisition for the index case (the first resident to test positive),” Bishop-Williams said. “It’s unclear how the virus entered the facility and the facility has a very high vaccination rate amongst staff and residents.”

Bishop-Williams said that to her knowledge, the vaccination rate at the facility is the range of 100 per cent – a fully-vaccinated population.

Those affected are experiencing mild symptoms and although two residents have been hospitalized. Bishop-Williams said retirement home residents often have underlying medical issues that require hospitalization when they become infected with COVID-19.

“This is why we feel so strongly that the booster shots are so valuable,” Bishop-Williams said. “We know the people living in those facilities have underling issues and vulnerabilities.”