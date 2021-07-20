Report identifies Norfolk, Haldimand’s unique challenges

A wide-ranging review of health and social issues in Norfolk and Haldimand has identified priorities for remediation going forward.

They include mental health and substance abuse, poverty and homelessness, and “rurality,” which refers to the fact that the two counties are vast, rural in character, and have low population densities.

The findings are contained in a 42-page report prepared by Kim Shippey of Port Dover, president of KMJ Consultants. The completion of the “Haldimand and Norfolk Community Safety and Well-Being Plan” and its conclusions were the subject of a press conference at Governor Simcoe Square Tuesday.

“Today is an important milestone for our community as the finalization of the plan provides a clear path forward to addressing some of the complex public health issues both Haldimand and Norfolk face,” Mayor Kristal Chopp said.

“This plan identifies major barriers to health and wellness that our community members are encountering and contains actions that we can, and will take, to minimize if not eliminate these barriers.”

The Ford government mandated municipalities to prepare community safety and well-being plans in 2019. The objective was to identify priority issues for remediation and communicate these to the province so it can target program spending efficiently and appropriately.

To that end, Heidy VanDyk, Norfolk and Haldimand’s acting general manager of health and social services, said KMJ Consultants and associated contributors considered 741 community surveys, 86 stakeholder interviews, and 11 focus groups.