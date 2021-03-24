





Article content “People are sick and tired of individuals whacked out on drugs doing crazy, criminal things,” an Ontario Court judge told a Norfolk man as he sentenced him to prison. The Canadian justice system may aim to rehabilitate criminals but there comes a time when a repeat offender has to be “warehoused”, said Justice Gethin Edward about Nicholas Sawadski, 36. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Repeat offender's crimes result in prison Back to video Sawadski pleaded guilty to 11 offences, including ramming a police cruiser and stealing a vehicle from an older woman who was in the midst of unloading her groceries, activities the judge said were becoming epidemic in southern Ontario. “Some people’s addiction is to the point they’re incapable of change. These behaviours have to be punished and have to have real consequences.” On March 21 last year, Sawadski stole a car from an acquaintance who had told him he couldn’t use it, broke into a random house armed with a crowbar, frightening the homeowner, and stole a wallet, said assistant Crown attorney Lynette Fritzley.

Article content “He then takes the car, going up to 150 kilometres per hour, trying to avoid the police, on main streets, up to Brantford and, when a constable of the OPP tries to intercept him, he rams the police cruiser.” Fritzley said while the officer wasn’t seriously injured, the vehicle was badly damaged. “It goes to show the callous nature of Mr. Sawadski … that he would ram a police cruiser and potentially kill a police officer.” After Sawadski abandoned the vehicle in Brantford, he was arrested but, because of the pandemic, which was upsetting the justice system at that point, he was released on bail on March 31. Although he was under strict orders to remain with his surety, when police officers went to check on him the following day, Sawadski was gone. “He stayed one night with his surety and then took off. It was a complete fraud on the court,” said Fritzley. A week later, officers saw Sawadski in downtown Simcoe but he took off, scaling buildings and climbing higher and higher. When officers tried to follow, he indicated he was going to kill himself and they fell back. Fritzley said that gave him the chance to get back to ground level where he accosted a 60-year-old woman unloading her vehicle and took her car, again “driving like a maniac.” The lawyer said Sawadski didn’t deserve ‘pandemic time’ which has seen judges typically giving more than the legislated one-and-a-half days for every one day served before trial. “He tried to break out of jail,” said Fritzley. “He said he wasn’t really trying to leave but just going to get drugs to bring back into the jail but what’s worse?”

Article content In Sawadski’s defence, his lawyer, Ann Marie Stewart, admitted her client has an “unenviable record” but said his life had been overcome by his addictions. “He’s only been able to get one 21-day treatment program for these addictions. He acknowledges the impact his crimes have had on his victims and has reflected to me he’s very sorry.” Stewart suggested that if the judge would double the credit for the time Sawadski had already served and send him back to jail for eight months, it would be equivalent to a penitentiary sentence of two years. Sawadski himself told the judge that he wants to change a life that’s “spiralled out of control” in order to be a better father to his five children, whom he apologized to. “I need a rehab program. I’m not a violent person and all of my crimes were fuelled by my addictions.” But the judge said: “At some point we can no longer be sympathetic to the point of turning the other cheek. With the greatest of respect, I think you’re in the category of individuals that need to be warehoused.” Edward credited Sawadski with almost 14 months of time he had already served and ordered him to prison for another 34 months for a four-year global sentence. He added a 10-year driving prohibition, an order against having weapons and an order to submit his DNA to the national offenders data bank. SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

