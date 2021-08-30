Rare luxury car steals the show
An American luxury automobile connected to numerous movie stars received top billing at a Saturday car show in La Salette.
The 1930 Duesenberg J Torpedo Pheaton owned by Doug and Julie Cadman of Courtland, occupied the most prominent spot at the show held at Ramblin’ Road Brewery Farm in La Salette.
“This car was rented out by the company that owned it for 50 years to the movie industry,” Doug Cadman said. “It was in movies like Some Like it Hot with Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemon, and it was in a lot of other movies too like Gangster Chronicles and Howard Hughes.
“Bette Davis, Clint Eastwood, there is a multitude of famous actors and actresses who have been in this car over that 50-year period making all of those movies.”
The vehicle is quite rare. Only 10 of them were built and one of them went over a cliff and is no longer in existence. The rest have been restored and are in collections, Cadman.
“The Duesenbergs were racers and this car, in it’s day, was double the horse power of any other car in 1930,” Cadman said. “It would run 90 miles an hour in second gear and 120 miles an hour in high gear.”
The Cadmans purchased the automobile a couple of years ago from a private collection and it is worth in excess of $1 million, Cadman said.
Cadman drives the automobile three or four times a year and takes it to various shows throughout the United States.
“This car, in it’s day in 1930, was $10,000 and then you had to buy the body,” Cadman said. “It could cost $20,000 or more and at that time you could buy a house for $1,000 or $2,000.
“That’s why it took so long for them to be sold.”
The company built about 480 of them between 1928 and 1937. But it took six years to sell them, he added.
Cadman has about 20 vehicles but said the 1930 Duesenberg J is his prized possession and he was thrilled to be able to purchase it.
Jim Battin of Otterville brought his 1960 Lincoln Continental Mark V sedan and 1960 Lincoln Continental Mark V limousine to the show.
The sedans were painted in presidential black and there were only 134 of them made in 1960 and from what he understands there are only five left in the world.
The limousine is very rare with only 34 of them made in 1960. Elvis had one, which is now in a private collection somewhere in the United States, Battin said.
The show was organized by David Knowles of Cayuga who was delighted to have been able to work with Ramblin’ Road to hold the event this year.
“It’s a great location and the folks at Ramblin’ Road have been great to work with,” Knowles said. “This is our third year of the show and we’re really happy that we were able to hold it this year.
“A lot of people look forward to it and I think people are just happy to get out and see what I think are some pretty spectacular American luxury cars.”
The show attracted car aficionados from Niagara Falls, Sarnia and Ajax among other areas of Ontario, Knowles said.
