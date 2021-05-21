Raising awareness of problem of cyberbullying

Article content

One might assume that a decline in cyberbullying would be a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic now that students in Ontario are taking lessons over the Internet.

However, Norfolk council was surprised to hear that this is not the case.

In conversations with local teachers, county CAO Jason Burgess reported that, in some respects, cyberbullying is worse due to lockdown measures and the isolation they produce.

“It’s even worse during COVID when kids don’t have their normal social networks,” Burgess said.

As a turnaround specialist brought in to advise on serious financial and organizational problems, Burgess has received his fair share of brickbats online over the past year. Some of it gets tiresome, he said, but, by and large, he can take it. He knows this is not the case with many adolescents.

“Some kids don’t have that thick skin,” he said. “It hasn’t been built up yet.”

Burgess added that cyberbullying is not just an issue for young people. Cyber abuse, he said, is corrosive and gets in the way of the constructive dialogue required to build strong, forward-thinking communities.