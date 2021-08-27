Pumpkin fundraiser set to top $100G mark

WATERFORD – A cancer survivor is prepared to crash through the $100,000 mark in her campaign to raise money for a major regional treatment centre in Hamilton.

For the fourth year running, Jessica Durka, of Renton, is preparing to sell pumpkins and fall-themed exterior and interior décor on behalf of the Juravinski Cancer Centre. The auction of exterior “porch packages” begins Sept. 1 while drive-in sales for pumpkins and related items at the farm of Mark VanGoethem on the south side of Waterford begin mid-month.

“Pumpkinfest is a go this year, so we’ll probably be here till then,” Durka said Friday. “We’ll probably be here till a week before Halloween.”

Durka’s enthusiasm for the Juravinski Cancer Centre stems from a successful round of treatment five years ago after she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. VanGoethem – her father – and Durka teamed up to grow and sell pumpkins and other popular fall items three years ago on behalf of the treatment centre. To date, they have raised $90,400.

Durka, 40, reports it has been a challenging year for producing pumpkins. They like rain but not as much as Norfolk received this summer.

Specialty pumpkins such as Fairy Tale, Cinderella, and Blue didn’t succeed this year so Durka has found another supplier for these popular varieties. The standard, large, orange pumpkins fared better and are available in abundance.

“The moisture is killing us – the mould in the pumpkins,” Durka said. “We couldn’t even grow our specialty pumpkins this year. He (VanGoethem) has been spraying all summer. We will have lots. We have 11 acres.”

“Porch packages” have become a popular component of the Juravinski fundraiser. These consist of arranged corn stalks with assorted decorative elements, a selection of pumpkins, and potted fall chrysanthemums. They are popular not only with homeowners but businesses as well.

Durka and her crew shipped 90 porch packages last year. Because they are a lot of work, that has been scaled back to 25 this year. The bidding starts Wednesday. More information is available on the internet at https://fb.me/e/Nxu8nBlq.

Following her treatment, Durka received a clean bill of health. She checks in for regular evaluations but reports that it continues to be smooth sailing.

“I feel like a million bucks,” Durka said.

On-site sales of pumpkins and other items begin Sept. 18. The VanGoethem farm is located at 710 Old Highway 24.

