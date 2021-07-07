Public urged to book second COVID shots
HN Health Unit reports four new cases of COVID-19
After a week with no new cases being reported, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit recorded four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The number of positive cases of the virus reported in the two counties now stands at 2,713 since the declaration of the pandemic in March 2020.
There are now 13 people from Haldimand and Norfolk with active cases of the virus.
Of those local residents who have been tested for COVID-19, 55,188 had negative results. Forty-seven people have died from the virus. Another six people who had tested positive died from complications due to other illnesses.
A total of 103,735 doses of vaccine have been given to Haldimand and Norfolk residents, with 33,006 of them having completed the two-dose series.
At a Norfolk and Haldimand board of health meeting on Tuesday, Dr. Alexander Hukowich, the acting medical officer of health, said it’s important that young people get their shots.
“If we don’t get a higher number of people getting immunized, we might still have a problem. Only those who are immunized will be protected from serious infection. Unvaccinated people will serve as a reservoir for serious infection and outbreaks.”
Just over 73 per cent of adults 18 and over in Haldimand and Norfolk have received at least one dose of vaccine. The health unit is aiming to complete outstanding second doses by the end of July.
Those who have appointments for second doses in August, September, or October are asked to go online to book their second dose at an earlier date. All individuals are eligible for their second dose at a 28-day interval from their first dose.
“We are extremely happy with the pace of the vaccination rollout locally and are looking forward to a safe return to school and other activities in the fall,” said Sarah Page, Norfolk County Paramedic Chief and COVID-19 Vaccine Team Lead for Haldimand and Norfolk. “Second dose coverage will be an incredibly important part of that next step. If you have had a first dose more than 28 days ago, please book your second dose as soon as possible.”
The HNHU has posted clinics for these second doses and any additional first doses at www.hnhu.org/popup in Cayuga and in Delhi. Clinics have been added on July 13, 14, 22, and 24. There are also appointments available on the Provincial Booking Tool this week and throughout the month of July.
All eligible individuals may book appointments using the provincial booking tool or by calling the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900.Residents may also check the HNHU pop-up clinic booking page at hnhu.org/popup and book online for these appointments using the HNHU booking tool. For assistance booking into a pop-up clinic, call 519-427-5903. Check back regularly, as pop-ups are always being added at various locations across the community.
Youth 12-17 may also book online at an HNHU pop-up clinic administering Pfizer. Several local pharmacies are offering Pfizer/Moderna vaccines. Residents can look up nearby participating pharmacies using the province’s lookup tool at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.
If no appointments are available, individuals are encouraged to add their names to the daily standby list at www.hnhu.org/standby
For more information on the local vaccine rollout, visit HNHU.org/covax.
Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 and are recording no new deaths for the first time since October.
The province confirmed 194 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, which comes after officials reported 164 on Tuesday and 170 on Monday.