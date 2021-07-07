After a week with no new cases being reported, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit recorded four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The number of positive cases of the virus reported in the two counties now stands at 2,713 since the declaration of the pandemic in March 2020.

Public urged to book second COVID shots

There are now 13 people from Haldimand and Norfolk with active cases of the virus.

Of those local residents who have been tested for COVID-19, 55,188 had negative results. Forty-seven people have died from the virus. Another six people who had tested positive died from complications due to other illnesses.

A total of 103,735 doses of vaccine have been given to Haldimand and Norfolk residents, with 33,006 of them having completed the two-dose series.

At a Norfolk and Haldimand board of health meeting on Tuesday, Dr. Alexander Hukowich, the acting medical officer of health, said it’s important that young people get their shots.

“If we don’t get a higher number of people getting immunized, we might still have a problem. Only those who are immunized will be protected from serious infection. Unvaccinated people will serve as a reservoir for serious infection and outbreaks.”

Just over 73 per cent of adults 18 and over in Haldimand and Norfolk have received at least one dose of vaccine. The health unit is aiming to complete outstanding second doses by the end of July.

Those who have appointments for second doses in August, September, or October are asked to go online to book their second dose at an earlier date. All individuals are eligible for their second dose at a 28-day interval from their first dose.