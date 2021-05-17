





Province opens vaccines to all adults

Article content The confusion surrounding who is and isn’t eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination became more clear on Monday. The Ontario government announced that starting on Tuesday, all adults in Ontario will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Province opens vaccines to all adults Back to video Bookings will open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and anyone turning 18 or older this year is eligible. The province has said that it will open eligibility to those aged 12 to 18 for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on May 31. Visit www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine or local public health systems for more information. Locally, the number of new and active cases in Haldimand-Norfolk continues to decline. The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit was reporting Monday eight new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. That brings the total number of confirmed cases for the week ending May 16 to 98. Almost a month ago, the area set a record for cases in one week when it reported 178 for the week ending April 18.

Article content The numbers surrounding active cases is just as encouraging. After there were 293 active cases two weeks ago, the health unit reported on Monday that there were 135 active cases. Part of the drop in numbers can be attributed to the vaccination effort. A week ago, 44,107 doses of the vaccine had been administered locally but that number grew to 48,102 as of Monday for an increase of 3,995 over the past seven days. A total of 5,142 people have completed their vaccination series. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours. Since the pandemic began last March, 2,553 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,364 of those resulting in recovered cases. There have been 41 deaths in the communities from the virus and there have been five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses. On Monday, an outbreak was declared at George Deleebeeck Farms Ltd. in Vittoria. A public health management plan has been implemented. The health unit has started to schedule appointments for people to receive their second dose of vaccine. Appointments, which will begin May 24, will be based on the date the first dose was administered. All appointments are being handled by the health unit. The HNHU is transitioning to the provincial vaccine appointment booking (VAB) tool. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine for all appointments from May 19 onward.

Article content The HNHU vaccine hotline is receiving up to 1,000 calls a day. Staff are responding as quickly as possible. Callers are asked to leave one message and wait for a reply before calling back. Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties. On Monday, Public Health Ontario reported 2,170 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It was the second consecutive day there were less than 2,200 new cases in the province. There were four deaths reported from Sunday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,489. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, that number also continues to decrease. There are 1,320 people receiving care in Ontario with 779 of those people in intensive care units. Of the patients in ICU, 536 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. The province administered 112,330 doses of the vaccine on Sunday. There are now 7,177,145 people vaccinated and 432,760 who are fully vaccinated.

