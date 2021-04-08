





Article content A meeting last week between local officials and representatives of the Ford government did not convince the province to intervene on the issue of public health measures in Norfolk and Haldimand and the impact they are having on local agriculture. Participating were Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp, chair of the local board of health, board of health representatives, Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and representatives of the Ministry of Health. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Province doesn’t budge on farm pandemic rules Back to video At issue were public health orders from Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Norfolk and Haldimand’s outgoing medical officer of health, which have had a significant impact on the migrant farm worker program in the local health district. Wednesday, Chopp said she could not share details because the meeting was confidential. However, no change to Nesathurai’s Section 22 orders were announced at this week’s board of health meeting.

Article content As well, Chopp provided an update on her discussion with Dr. Williams during Tuesday’s meeting of Norfolk’s agricultural advisory board. Chair Dusty Zamecnik, of Langton, would not discuss details or divulge what he knew of last week’s summit. But he did say this week that nothing has changed as far as he knows. Charlotteville Coun. Chris VanPaassen shared a similar assessment Thursday. He said the Norfolk and Haldimand board of health will issue a statement soon clarifying the responsibilities of the board of health relative to the powers invested in medical officers during a pandemic. A subject that was discussed, VanPaassen added, was the need to hire a new medical officer of health now that Nesathurai has resigned, effective May 21. “We are actively looking for a new one,” VanPaassen said. “We are working with the province to find a new one. It’s not like there’s a lot of people out there who want the job so we’re asking the province for help.” Nesathurai has come under fire for imposing public-health orders on the local migrant worker program that do not apply to farmers elsewhere. These include a cap of three migrant workers per bunkhouse during their mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival regardless of the bunkhouse’s size. Other health districts apply the federal standard, which calls for at least two metres of social distancing at all times. Under this formula, floor area determines the number of workers who can quarantine in a bunkhouse.

Article content Farmers complain that the higher standard in Norfolk and Haldimand makes it difficult to situate their workforces in a timely manner. A large percentage of Norfolk’s asparagus crop last year went to seed as a result. Then came Nesathurai’s order earlier this year forbidding local farmers from collecting their workers at Pearson International Airport in a bus. Instead, farmers must deliver workers to the local health district at a maximum of three per vehicle – preferably as a group that will serve their quarantine together. Nesathurai has held firm on this even though these same workers, as a group, arrived in Canada on the same plane. At Wednesday’s meeting of the board of health, Chopp pointed out that this means 12 different drivers will be exposed to 36 workers en route to Norfolk and Haldimand as opposed to a single bus driver protected by plexiglass and a mask. “We are trying to feed our neighbours and our world, all while these men and women of the farm worker program and our farmers are treated drastically different than our neighboring counties,” Zamecnik said Wednesday in a letter to the board of health on behalf of the agricultural advisory board. “Can we please get an answer as to why we — essential farmers and these essential (migrant workers) — are treated differently than our neighbours?” MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

