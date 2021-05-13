Private boat launch operators defy lockdown order

“The icing on the cake for us was that when we found out that the provincial government was allowing their ramps in the provincial parks to be open,” said Ferris. “We made the decision collectively with the other marinas around Long Point Bay because the provincial park is allowed to open.”

Ray Ferris, who operates Old Cut Boat Livery in Long Point, said private boat launch and marina operators respected the order when it was first instituted in early April.

Thursday, the province extended its current stay-at-home order until June 2 at the earliest. The government did not announce any changes to the order with respect to outside recreational activities during a press conference on Thursday.

Under provincial lockdown regulations marinas and boat launches are not open for public use. However, reports say boat ramps at provincial parks can be accessed.

A handful of private marina operators in Norfolk have gone against provincial regulations and opened their boat launches in an attempt to level the playing field.

Ontario Parks did not return a request for comment.

Sandboy Marina, Collins Harbour and MacDonald Turkey Point Marina have joined Old Cut Boat Livery in opening their ramps for public use.

Ferris says public feedback about the decision to open in defiance of provincial rules has been positive and he believes the vast majority of people recognize it’s all about fairness.

Under the provincial order businesses convicted of not following lockdown orders can face fines of up to $10 million. Law enforcement has not approached Ferris since his reopening on Wednesday.

Ferris has requested anglers and boaters to write letters to members of provincial Parliament asking the Premier Doug Ford to reconsider the order.

“We don’t believe that this decision was actually what the premier intends, we just believe it’s an oversight,” said Ferris.

Ferris points out that only having provincial outlets open to the public could cause large crowds to gather at one location and possibly decrease the effectiveness of social distancing measures. “So, by us opening our ramps it’s going to scatter the boaters and anglers that are looking for access to Long Point Bay all over the numerous different outlets rather than being forced to one location,” Ferris said.

He said his business takes extreme COVID-19 safety precautions and only allows one boat to launch on a double ramp that can hold up to two at a time.

“We put health and safety procedures in place before we even received recommendations from the provincial government. Small businesses can respond very quickly unlike government,” said Ferris. “For 14 months, we have operated quite safely, and we haven’t had any issues whatsoever.”

On Tuesday, Norfolk County said seasonal clients of municipal marinas in Port Dover and Port Rowan can launch their boats for maintenance and service checks starting May 19. Upon completion of inspection duties, clients are expected to tie their boat to a seasonal slip while following provincial guidelines until lockdown restrictions have been lifted. Clients must book an appointment for the boat launch 24 hours in advance by calling 519-583-1581.