Article content A former mixed martial arts fighter, declared a dangerous offender four years ago for his frequent vicious assaults, has had his appeals denied by Ontario’s highest court.

Article content Justin Primmer, 37, was found guilty of assault, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats for a string of violence over two months in 2013. Those assaults, plus a history of other violence, led a London judge to deem him a dangerous offender with an indeterminate prison sentence. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dangerous offender fails in appeal of convictions, designation Back to video The convictions that led to the designation involved assaults on his then-girlfriend, who described a vicious beating that was captured in photographs on Primmer’s cellphone of her badly bruised face. One beating was for refusing to have sex with one of Primmer’s friends in exchange for cocaine. In another incident, she was cut deeply across the arms. The assaults weren’t reported to police until 2014 — after Desiree Gallagher, 25, of Brantford suffered catastrophic brain injuries from a fall from the balcony of Primmer’s seventh-floor apartment in London in May 2013. She had met him at a London adult entertainment establishment. Primmer was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm after photos of Gallagher’s bruised face from before her fall were discovered on his phone. He wasn’t charged in connection with Gallagher’s fall. Gallagher died in 2015. Primmer was out of custody in 2014 after serving his sentence in the Gallagher case when he assaulted a woman he met on a dating website and was caught lying to probation officers. He was later convicted of beating up a fellow inmate at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

Article content At his dangerous offender hearing in 2017, the court heard Primmer, originally from Stratford, had rung up 47 criminal convictions and had spent a total of 14 years in custody. Most of that time was for a manslaughter conviction in 2004 when he was 18. Primmer stabbed a Stratford man to death and stole a box of beer. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and wrote a letter of apology that appeared in a Stratford newspaper. Primmer had a brief career as a mixed martial arts fighter and had associations with the Hells Angels motorcycle club. The Ontario Court of Appeal, in Primmer’s appeal of the 2013 assault convictions, was asked to look at the trial judge’s assessment of his former girlfriend’s testimony. She testified before Superior Court Justice Alissa Mitchell that her relationship with Primmer lasted just two months when she was 20 and living with her child. A month into the relationship, which was marked by frequent binges of booze and drugs, the woman said Primmer punched her in the head repeatedly. More On This Topic London courts: Charming Justin Primmer called truly dangerous Ex-MMA fighter loses jailhouse assault appeal London courts: MMA fighter Justin Primmer was a `trusted associate? of Hells Angels, dangerous offender hearing told London courts: Psychiatrist tells court ex-MMA fighter Justin Primmer poses high risk for violence Primmer started to control the woman’s life, convincing her to stop communicating on social media, wearing makeup or seeing her friends. She quit school and Primmer threatened to blow up her dad’s car if she told about the beating. The woman told family members her beating was from a mugging while picking up a pizza.

Article content A month later, Primmer cut her arms with a large kitchen knife, when she suggested they break up. The woman told friends the injuries were from a freak gardening incident. When Primmer went into custody for the assault on Gallagher, the woman had a landline installed in her apartment to get his in-custody phone calls. She was also intimate with him after his release. Mitchell said the control Primmer had on the woman was like “Stockholm syndrome,” a condition in which a hostage takes the side of a hostage taker. The Court of Appeal found no issue with Mitchell’s logic in assessing the woman’s credibility. The court also agreed with Mitchell’s decision to declare Primmer a dangerous offender. Mitchell found Primmer’s violent domestic assault history, plus the similar abusive patterns on other women, showed a high likelihood he would be violent again. The appeals court noted Mitchell found Primmer “displayed a pattern of persistent aggressive behaviour and substantial indifference respecting its foreseeable consequences to other persons.” “The trial judge’s assessment of the evidence was thorough, her reasons are comprehensive and her conclusions with respect to (Primmer’s) dangerousness and the need for an indeterminate sentence are reasonable,” the court said. All appeals were dismissed. jsims@postmedia.com twitter.com/JaneatLFPress

