Pool lights smashed

Police investigated a vandalism complaint in Delhi this week.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, someone attended a home on William Street, took down a set of lights surrounding a swimming pool, and smashed them in the driveway. The incident was brought to the attention of the Norfolk OPP several hours later.

“The OPP want to remind all residents that – if they see anything suspicious – to please contact police immediately,” said acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk, a spokesperson for the force.

“If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, appropriate charges will be laid.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Norfolk and Haldimand at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Theft attempt fails

Someone attempted to steal a vehicle near Simcoe this week.

In the early morning hours of Monday, someone attended a residence on Windham Road 14 and broke into a vehicle. The steering column was damaged but the theft attempt was unsuccessful.

Documents stolen from vehicles

Three vehicles at a property on Windham West Quarter Line Road were broken into in the early morning hours of Monday. Personal documents were taken from one vehicle.

Vehicle stolen in Walpole

A blue 2014 Honda Civic with a personalized Ontario licence plate was stolen in the former Walpole Township in Haldimand County sometime overnight Saturday.

