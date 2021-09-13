Police recover $60G in stolen items
A Norfolk County man is facing charges after $60,000 worth of stolen items were located on a property in the Walsingham area on Thursday.
The man was taken into custody by the Haldimand/Norfolk Community Street Crime Unit during a search of a property at a 4th Concession Road ENR, South Walsingham.
The 65-year-old has been charged with possession property obtained by crime over $5,000.
He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe at a later date.
“Police are continuing to investigate and anticipate further arrests surrounding these investigations,” said a media released issued by OPP Acting Sgt Ed Sanchuk.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.