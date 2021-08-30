Police investigate sudden death in Lowbanks

Article content

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a sump-pump pit in Lowbanks near Dunnville.

Authorities were summoned to a cottage in Lowbanks mid-afternoon Friday. Police report a 75-year-old, unresponsive individual was extricated from a submersible pump pit at a family cottage.

“The Lowbanks Fire Department extricated the deceased from the pit and administered CPR until Haldimand paramedics arrived,” Const. Mary Gagliardi of the Haldimand OPP said in a news release.

“CPR was continued but was unsuccessful and the individual was confirmed deceased.”

Const. Gagliardi said a post mortem is scheduled, adding foul play is not suspected.