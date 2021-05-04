Police blotter: Suspicious person peers in home's window

Article content

Suspicious person peers in home’s window

Police are investigating after an unknown male was spotted peering into the back patio window of a residence on Donly Drive South in Simcoe.

The man left the area after being followed by neighbours of the residence.

The man left the area after being followed by neighbours of the residence.

The incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. on April 29.

The male is described as Caucasian, tall, with a thin build and shoulder length straight brown coloured hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black dress coat with large buttons, black-coloured jeans and white running shoes.

Anyone in the area with security surveillance footage of the individual or has more information about the incident is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Man facing break and enter charge

A man is facing charges after police responded to a break and enter in progress on Norfolk Street South in Simcoe.

Norfolk OPP responded to the scene at just after 3 a.m. on April 29. Officers took a male suspect into custody without incident.

A 31-year-old Mississauga man is charged with break and enter and disobeying a court order.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Simcoe at a later date.