Police blotter: Suspected fentanyl seized during searches
Suspected fentanyl seized during searches
Provincial police seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and ecstasy after searching two Tillsonburg homes.
Police blotter: Suspected fentanyl seized during searches
Armed with Controlled Drug and Substance Act warrants, Oxford OPP officers and West Region community street crime units also seized Canadian currency, drug-processing equipment and other property during the searches.
The value of the seized items was estimated to be roughly $16,000.
A 41-year-old Tillsonburg woman was charged with three counts of drug possession with the purpose of trafficking and was released after a bail hearing.
A 29-year-old Tillsonburg woman also faces three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and was set to appear in a Woodstock courtroom Wednesday.
Woman faces charges
Norfolk OPP have charged a woman after receiving a report of a suspicious person in Simcoe.
Police responded to the Simcoe Library on Colborne Street at about noon on June 2.
A 38-year-old Norfolk woman was charged with possession of cocaine and fine cut tobacco.
She will appear in court in Simcoe at a later date.
Drywall stolen
Norfolk OPP are investigating after 12 sheets of drywall was reported stolen from a new home under construction on Newport Drive in Port Dover.
The theft occurred sometime between Friday, May 28 and Monday, May 31. Police were notified on June 1.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.
Resident loses $900 in prize scam
A resident called Norfolk OPP after being scammed late last month through a social media platform claiming they had won a $15,000 cash prize.
Police say the individual was instructed to purchase $900 in gift cards for various stores and send the identifications numbers to the scammer in order to claim the prize.
Such scams are becoming more common with the increased use of social media.
OPP warn residents to be aware of suspicious messages claiming that you have won a prize.
“If you receive a suspicious message from anyone claiming that you won a large sum of money or new vehicle, simply delete the message and do not send any money,” said Norfolk OPP.