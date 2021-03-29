Article content

Norfolk OPP had their hands full with suspected impaired drivers Friday night.

Between 10:15 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, officers on patrol and at RIDE checkpoints laid four charges for impaired driving against four different individuals.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police blotter: Raft of impaired charges Back to video

A 24-year-old Norfolk man was charged with speeding and for having a blood-alcohol content over the legal limit.

A 25-year-old Norfolk man was also charged with driving with a blood-alcohol content in excess of the legal limit.

A 53-year-old Norfolk man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and for driving with a blood-alcohol content in excess of the legal limit.

Finally, a 47-year-old Norfolk man was charged with refusal to provide a breath sample on demand.

Norfolk OPP did not specify where the accused were pulled over. In a news release, the force said all four have had their licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicles they were driving impounded for seven days.

The accused will answer the charges at a later date in the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe.

Two charged with assault

Two people are facing assault charges related to an incident in Simcoe last week.

Police were called to a Norfolk Street South address at just after 1 p.m. on March 23 where a verbal dispute between three people had turned into a physical confrontation.

As a result, Norfolk OPP have charged a 22-year-old Norfolk woman with assault. A 40-year-old Norfolk County man has been charged with assault and failing to comply with a probation order.