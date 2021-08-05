Police blotter: Man facing charges after break in

Man facing charges after break in

Article content

A man is facing charges after Norfolk OPP responded to a 911 call Sunday about a break and enter in progress at Church Street West, Delhi.

Police arrived to the scene at just before 6 a.m. and took a 34-year-old Hamilton man into custody

The man was charged with break and enter.

He is scheduled to appear at court in Simcoe at a later date.

Mischief to vehicle

A tire was damaged on a vehicle parked on Windham Street, Simcoe in the early morning hours on Friday.

OPP are seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation and ask anyone with information to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Dirt bike stolen

A dirt bike was stolen during a break and enter at a shop on Windham Road 7.

Police determined the theft of the 50cc dirt bike occurred sometime between July 21 and August 1. Norfolk OPP responded to the report on Sunday.

Bicycle stolen from residence

Police are investigating the theft of a GT Karakoram Comp bicycle from a residence on Oak Street in Simcoe on Saturday.

The bicycle is grey in colour with a large frame and large wheels.

Licence plates stolen from vehicle

Licence plates were stolen from a vehicle parked on Colborne Street South in Simcoe on July 30.

Norfolk OPP say the theft occurred in the early morning hours.