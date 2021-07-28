Police blotter: Man faces weapons charges

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

A Norfolk man is facing weapons charges after an incident in Waterford on Monday afternoon.

Norfolk OPP responded to a Main Street South address at about 2 p.m.

A 42-year-old Brant County man was taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, mischief, destroying or damaging property and failure to comply with a probation order.

The man is scheduled to appear at court in Simcoe at a later date.

Vehicle damaged

Someone damaged and urinated on a vehicle early Monday morning.

Police say the vehicle was parked on a property on Burford-Delhi Townline Road in the Windham area.

Norfolk OPP are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Suspicious activity call leads to arrest

A call from a Good Samaritan helped police nab a suspected thief earlier this week.

At about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, OPP Norfolk received a report of a man entering a parked vehicle at a residence on Oak Street in Simcoe. The man removed a wallet that contained personal and financial information.

At about 8 a.m. a person in the area contacted police after spotting a suspicious man at neighbouring properties. Norfolk OPP officers arrived at the scene and arrested the man, who is accused of also being involved in the earlier theft.

A 46-year-old Brantford man was charged with trespassing at night, theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a probation order.