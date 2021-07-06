This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Norfolk OPP responded to reports of a shoplifting incident at a Simcoe store on Saturday.

Police blotter: Man faces shoplifting charge

Reports say a man left a retail outlet on the Queensway East at about 10 a.m. with unpaid merchandise and drove away in an unknown direction.

As a result of the incident, a 43- year-old Norfolk man was charged with theft under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in a Simcoe Court at a later date.

Driver attempted to avoid RIDE program: police

Police pulled over a vehicle on the weekend after the driver attempted to avoid officers conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m. at an East St. location Simcoe.

As a result, a 26-year-old man was charged with impaired driving, driving without plates and insurance and failing to surrender a permit for the vehicle.

Theft in Port Dover

Norfolk OPP have charged a man after investigating a theft that took place on George St. in Port Dover on Thursday.

A 57-year-old Stoney Creek man has been charged with theft under $5,000.