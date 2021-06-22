Article content

Two Hamilton men were taken into custody last week in Delhi following a tip to police.

Wednesday at around 12:45 a.m., Norfolk OPP were notified that two men were behaving suspiciously in the area of Western Avenue. Police arriving on the scene arrested the pair and charged them with a number of offences.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police blotter: Man charged with trespassing at night Back to video

A 35-year-old man has been charged with trespassing at night, theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime worth less than $5,000.

A 59-year-old man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

“The OPP would like to take the opportunity to thank the alert resident that contacted police,” Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release. “As a result of their phone call, officers were able to locate two people and take them into custody without incident.”

Catalytic converter stolen

A thief specializing in catalytic converters struck in Delhi last week.