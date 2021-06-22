Police blotter: Man charged with trespassing at night
Article content
Two Hamilton men were taken into custody last week in Delhi following a tip to police.
Wednesday at around 12:45 a.m., Norfolk OPP were notified that two men were behaving suspiciously in the area of Western Avenue. Police arriving on the scene arrested the pair and charged them with a number of offences.
Police blotter: Man charged with trespassing at night Back to video
A 35-year-old man has been charged with trespassing at night, theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime worth less than $5,000.
A 59-year-old man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
“The OPP would like to take the opportunity to thank the alert resident that contacted police,” Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release. “As a result of their phone call, officers were able to locate two people and take them into custody without incident.”
Catalytic converter stolen
A thief specializing in catalytic converters struck in Delhi last week.
Advertisement
Article content
Police report the theft from a vehicle parked on Queen Street occurred between Tuesday evening and the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Catalytic converters are proving popular with some thieves because they contain high-value recyclable metals. Norfolk OPP are investigating.
Golf clubs, clothing missing
Property with an estimated value of $3,000 was stolen from a vehicle in Delhi last week.
The theft on Norfolk Avenue was brought to the attention of police early Thursday morning.
Norfolk OPP report the vehicle was locked and forcibly entered. Stolen were articles of clothing and set of golf clubs.
Norfolk OPP urge motorist not to store valueable items in parked vehicles, locked or unlocked. The investigation continues.
Binoculars, cash stolen
Delhi-area residents who left their vehicles unlocked overnight paid the price for that last week.
Multiple vehicles were entered in the early morning hours of Wednesday at a property on Windham Road 11.
Among the items snatched were cash and a set of binoculars.
Norfolk OPP are investigating.
Bike theft in Simcoe
A bicycle was stolen in Simcoe last week.
The missing two-wheeler is described as a white cruiser-style bicycle with brown handles, a brown seat and a distinctive teal-coloured wire basked in front.
The theft on Crescent Boulevard was called into police Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information related to the missing property is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand and Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477.
Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Pride flag, sign stolen
A flag and a sign marking Pride Month in Dunnville were recently stolen.
The thefts occurred at two separate locations on the weekend, one of them being a high school serving the Dunnville area. The sign was stolen from a home in Dunnville.
The thefts occurred Saturday and Sunday.
Haldimand OPP are investigating.