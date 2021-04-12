Police blotter: Four crashes, four charged with impaired
The Haldimand OPP have had their hands full in recent days responding to collisions involving suspected impaired drivers.
The Haldimand detachment reports four crashes in all from April 8 to April 11, all of which reportedly involved an element of impaired driving.
The incidents are as follows:
- A single-vehicle rollover 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the Blue Water Parkway in Selkirk. The driver reportedly left the scene but was located by police a short distance away. A 27-year-old Fisherville man has been charged with impaired driving, driving a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content in excess of the legal limit, driving while prohibited, driving a motor vehicle while his licence was suspended, and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.
- Saturday at 3:30 a.m., Haldimand OPP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Argyle Street North in Caledonia. A 28-year-old Cayuga man has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired by a drug.
- Saturday at 10:15 a.m., Haldimand OPP investigated a single-vehicle crash on Rainham Road in Nanticoke. Police report a vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole. A 31-year-old Brantford man has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired, driving a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content in excess of the legal limit, and careless driving.
- And finally, Haldimand OPP again responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Rainham Road in Nanticoke. This crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Police report the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the road, and struck a utility pole. A 22-year-old Simcoe woman suffered minor injuries. Haldimand OPP arrested and charged her with driving a motor vehicle while impaired, driving with a blood-alcohol content in excess of the legal limit, and being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero.
The accused will answer the charges at a later date in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga.
Serious injuries in crash
Serious injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash near Hagersville last week.
First-responders were summoned to the intersection of Sandusk Road and Walpole Road 10 around 7:40 p.m. Friday. This included Haldimand County firefighters following reports the driver was trapped inside the wreckage and appeared hurt.
The 23-year-old driver was extricated and transported to hospital for treatment. There were no other casualties. Haldimand OPP report Sandusk Road was closed between Walpole Road 9 and 10 for two hours while police investigated.
Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information related to it is asked to contact the Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122.