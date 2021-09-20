This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

An Elgin County man is facing several weapons and drug charges after a vehicle was stopped Sept. 16 in Simcoe.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police blotter: Driver facing several weapons charges Back to video

An Ontario Provincial Police stopped the vehicle on West Street at about 6:50 p.m.

The driver was taken into custody and drugs, currency and weapons were seized, said police.

A 42-year-old man was subsequently charged with two counts each of unauthorized possession of weapon, occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm inside, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and three counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

He was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, driving while under suspension, and failing to comply with probation order.

The accused is to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.

Police respond to break and enter call

A call from a member of the public about a break and enter in progress lead to charges against a Norfolk County man.

At just before 1 a.m. on Friday, Norfolk OPP responded to Main Street in Delhi after receiving an emergency 911 call about a break and enter.

Police arrived on the scene and took a suspect into custody.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering a dwelling house, mischief, and possession of fentanyl. He is slated to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the Good Samaritan that immediately contacted police. As a direct result of that phone call, officers were able to quickly locate this individual and take them into custody without incident.” Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk, Norfolk County OPP, said in a media release.