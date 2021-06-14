Police blotter: Child porn charges in Port Dover

“Children are our most valuable and precious members of society,” Det. Sgt. Chris Barkey of the OPP’s child sexual exploitation unit said in a news release. “Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized. Members of the OPP child sexual exploitation unit will continue to pursue individuals who exploit children on the Internet.”

Gulinski has been released on bail and is next scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at the Norfolk County court house in Simcoe July 6.

Timothy Sean Gulinski, 34, has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

“Numerous electronic exhibits” were seized “for further examination,” the OPP said in a news release.

Members of the OPP’s child sexual exploitation unit, digital forensics unit, and the Norfolk OPP executed a search warrant in Port Dover June 10.

Trespasser goes for a dip

Police are examining a surveillance video in an effort to determine the identity of a trespasser who helped himself to a swim in a private pool in Delhi.

The incident was called into police around 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities have determined that someone climbed the fence surrounding the pool on Second Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, disrobed, and swam in the pool for about 15 minutes before leaving the area in an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male with short dark hair and groomed facial hair. The man was wearing a light-coloured hooded sweatshirt, dark-coloured pants and was carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be shared with Crime Stoppers of Norfolk and Haldimand at 1-800-222-8477. Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Driver leaves scene of crash

Charges were laid against a driver in Simcoe June 6 following a crash in Simcoe.

Norfolk OPP say one of the motorists involved failed to remain at the scene of the collision, which occurred on College Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Police subsequently located the suspect vehicle and charged the driver. A 25-year-old Lambton County man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a peace officer and failure to stop following a collision.

“The OPP would like to thank the Good Samaritans that contacted police,” Insp. Rob Scott, interim detachment commander of the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release Thursday. “As a direct result of their phone calls, officers were able to locate the vehicle and take the driver into custody without incident.”