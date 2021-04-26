Article content

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a motorcycle stolen in Norfolk this weekend and the person who drove off with it.

Saturday around 9:30 a.m., police were called to a home on Charlotteville Road 5 to investigate a report of a stolen motorcycle.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police blotter: Brazen theft results in arrests Back to video

The owner had listed the Suzuki for sale online. A person made arrangements to meet the owner and asked to take the motorcycle for a test drive.

The owner agreed. As the prospective buyer took to the road, the sports utility vehicle they arrived in followed from behind. Police later determined that the SUV was also stolen.

Police alerted to the situation spotted the stolen motorcycle and the suspect SUV heading northbound on Highway 24. The motorcycle sped away but two people in the SUV abandoned the vehicle in the Waterford area and fled on foot. A witness directed police to their location and they were arrested.

Two Hamilton men – one 22 years old and the other 21 years old – have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and failure to comply with terms of a probation order.