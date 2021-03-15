Article content

ATV rider dies in crash

A man died this weekend near Dunnville following a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police blotter: ATV rider dies in crash near Dunnville Back to video

The mishap on Northshore Drive in Lowbanks was called into authorities around 6 p.m. Sunday. A witness told police a man was ejected from the ATV in the single-vehicle crash and had suffered serious injuries.

Haldimand OPP say the 53-year-old rider was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

OPP technical collision investigators attended the scene. Northshore Drive between the Moulton-Sherbrooke Townline and Farr Road was closed for six hours.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information related to the fatality is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Alcohol available to driver

Police took a potentially dangerous driver off the road this weekend near Langton.

An officer on patrol on North Walsingham Road 10 Sunday night noticed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

Following a pull-over, a 35-year-old Norfolk man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, open container of liquor available to the driver, and speeding.

The accused will answer the charges at a later date in the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe.