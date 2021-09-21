Police blotter: $1,500 banjo stolen
Article content
$1,500 banjo stolen
Advertisement
Article content
A banjo valued at $1,500 was stolen from a vehicle Saturday afternoon on Fourteenth Street in Simcoe.
Police blotter: $1,500 banjo stolen Back to video
Norfolk OPP say the theft occurred in the early morning hours when the culprits gained access into vehicles on the property.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Tip jar stolen from eatery
Norfolk OPP are investigating the theft of a tip jar from a Queensway West restaurant in Simcoe on Friday afternoon.
Police say a family of four including small children went to the restaurant and placed an order. A man, who was part of the group, removed a tip jar from the counter while waiting for their food.
“The theft was captured on video surveillance and police are making attempts to identify the person responsible,” said a media release.
Man charged after shoplifting incident
Police have charged a 23-year-old Norfolk man in connection to a shoplifting incident at business on Norfolk Street South in Simcoe.
Norfolk OPP say a person left the store Saturday morning without paying for merchandise.
The person left the area on foot but was located by police and taken into custody. The accused is to appear in court at a later date.
Vehicle impounded for 14 days
A driver’s vehicle was impounded and his license suspended after he was stopped by police in Waterford on Friday night.
The vehicle caught the attention of a Norfolk OPP officer on Thompson Road. The officer stopped the vehicle on nearby Washington Street for investigation.
Advertisement
Article content
The driver, a 30-year-old Norfolk man, was subsequently charged with stunt driving and impaired driving.
As a result of the charges, the man’s licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
Brantford man charged
A Brantford man is facing charges after police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at a property on Windham Road 14 in Norfolk County on Friday afternoon.
Police took the suspect into custody at the location.
A 40-year-old Brantford man is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of an identity document, possession of break in instruments, and a charge related to credit card use.
The accused is to appear in court at a later date.
Kayaks stolen
Police are investigating the theft of two kayaks valued at $1,200 from a property on Pine Road West in Long Point.
Norfolk OPP say the theft occurred sometime between Sept. 12 and Sept. 17.
The kayaks are described as brand new Pelican models, blue in colour.
$1,000 worth of lawn ornaments stolen
A number of concrete lawn ornaments were stolen from a business on Highway 3 in the Windham area.
Sometime between Sept. 10 and Sept.17 thieves made off with10-15 lawn ornaments. Total value of the stolen items is about $1,000.
Unknown substance poured into gas tank
A vehicle suffered serious damage after an unknown item was poured into its gas tank at a Tisdale Road property near Port Dover.
The mischief occurred in the early morning hours on Sept. 17, said Norfolk OPP.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.