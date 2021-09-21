Police blotter: $1,500 banjo stolen  

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

A banjo valued at $1,500 was stolen from a vehicle Saturday afternoon on Fourteenth Street in Simcoe.

Norfolk OPP say the theft occurred in the early morning hours when the culprits gained access into vehicles on the property.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Tip jar stolen from eatery

Norfolk OPP are investigating the theft of a tip jar from a Queensway West restaurant in Simcoe on Friday afternoon.

Police say a family of four including small children went to the restaurant and placed an order. A man, who was part of the group, removed a tip jar from the counter while waiting for their food.

“The theft was captured on video surveillance and police are making attempts to identify the person responsible,” said a media release.

Man charged after shoplifting incident

Police have charged a 23-year-old Norfolk man in connection to a shoplifting incident at business on Norfolk Street South in Simcoe.

Norfolk OPP say a person left the store Saturday morning without paying for merchandise.

The person left the area on foot but was located by police and taken into custody. The accused is to appear in court at a later date.

Vehicle impounded for 14 days

A driver’s vehicle was impounded and his license suspended after he was stopped by police in Waterford on Friday night.

The vehicle caught the attention of a Norfolk OPP officer on Thompson Road. The officer stopped the vehicle on nearby Washington Street for investigation.