Pilot uninjured in crash near Tillsonburg airport

A 49-year-old pilot escaped without injury after his plane crashed into a field of crops near Tillsonburg's airport, police say.

The plan “nosed into a bean field,” police tweeted, confirming the pilot was uninjured.

Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County are investigating to determine the cause of the crash, which happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday, OPP Const. Patti Cote said.

Tillsonburg Regional Airport, about 15 kilometres south of Highway 401, has a 5,500-foot runway, the only paved runway in Oxford County.

This marks the second report of an aircraft going down in the area in the past week.

On July 25, a helicopter pilot was injured after crashing in the north end of Brantford. Reports say the pilot was spraying crops in the area when the helicopter clipped some power lines.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada and Ontario Ministry of Labour are investigating.