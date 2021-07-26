Piglets killed after transport truck lands in ditch

Truck driver faces careless driving charge

Reformer staff
Jul 26, 2021
Haldimand OPP Const. Mary Gagliardi said firefighters used water to keep a load of piglets cool after a transport truck carrying the animals lost control and landed on its side in the ditch on Concession 4 Haldimand on Monday morning. Several pigs died in the crash.
Several pigs were killed in a single-vehicle transport truck crash on Haldimand Concession 4 in Walpole on Monday morning.

The tractor trailer left the roadway and landed on its side in the ditch.

Emergency services responded to the scene at just before 9 a.m.

Firefighters were on the scene spraying water to keep the piglets cool, Haldimand OPP Const. Mary Gagliardi said in a social media post.

Police did not release the exact number of piglets killed in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours.

The driver, a 55-year-old Port Colborne man, has been charged with careless driving. He was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.  Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the Haldimand County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

