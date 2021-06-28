Pickup collides with cruisers

Article content

A Windsor, Ont., man faces a number of charges after leading police on a chase through Norfolk County.

Several motorists on Highway 3 alerted Norfolk OPP to a suspected impaired driver around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Attempts to pull over or otherwise stop the vehicle were unsuccessful. This included deploying a spike belt.

The suspect pickup truck was finally stopped at Norfolk Street North in Simcoe after it collided with two police cruisers.

The 24-year-old driver of the pickup has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a peace officer, failure to comply with a demand, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and alcohol, possession of fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime worth more than $5,000, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, driving while under suspension, and failure to comply with a release order.

“The OPP would like to thank the Good Samaritans that contacted police,” acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release. “As a direct result of their phone calls, officers were able to locate the vehicle and take the driver into custody.”

As a precaution, two OPP officers involved in the collision were checked over in hospital before returning to duty.

The accused was also uninjured.