Pet parrot dies in Normandale house fire

The blaze presented Norfolk firefighters with a rare opportunity to deploy a fire-fighting device which, in this case, greatly limited damage to the property and saved the home.

The fire occurred at 23 Mole Side Road west of the hamlet. Two people in the home were using the basement as a temporary bedroom.

In an interview, Robertson said the pet that perished was a 30-year-old parrot. Robertson said the parrot had been with the owner since it was a fledgling.

“Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a working basement fire,” assistant fire chief James Robertson said in a news release. “Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control by utilizing a throwable fire ‘grenade’ before the fire spread to the main floor.”

The Norfolk County Fire Department reports the alarm was called in shortly after midnight. The occupants were able to evacuate with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

NORMANDALE – An electrical malfunction has been cited in a fire in Normandale Wednesday that left a family pet dead.

The “grenade” Robertson referred to goes by the brand name X-Tinguish X-Treme.

In the right circumstances, Robertson said the grenade will temporarily knock back a fire if it is in a confined location, giving firefighters an opportunity to enter the building and deal with the problem directly. He said the Norfolk department has occasion to use the grenade about once a year.

In this case, the pin was pulled on the 14-pound device and thrown into the centre of the fire through a basement window. Once the device activates, it discharges fire-retardant chemicals in all directions for about half a minute. A spec sheet says the grenade will reduce ambient temperatures in the area of a fire by 1,000 degrees F for 60 seconds.

“You have to get it in or on top of the fire,” says Robertson, adding Norfolk firefighters have had the device at their disposal for 10 years.

“They were able to put one on the nose of this fire. It’s another tool at our disposal.”

The concept is not new. In the late 19th century, property owners could purchase large glass orbs filled with salt water that were thrown at a fire in a confined location. The idea was to have enough of the orbs on hand to extinguish the fire or at least knock the flames back to allow escape.

The devices later came with fire-retardant chemicals but the fumes arising from them were toxic at high temperatures.

“This is the modern, high-tech version of that,” says Norfolk fire prevention officer Cory Armstrong-Smith. “Could you imagine a fire truck full of those glass balls? What a mess that would be.”

The occupants in Normandale were examined by paramedics but declined a visit to hospital.

Total damage is estimated at $150,000. Inspectors have concluded the fire was electrical in nature. The county department says the occupants were insured.

No firefighters were injured. Crews responded from Station 11 in Vittoria and Station 5 in Delhi. The owner of the property declined a request to speak to a reporter.

