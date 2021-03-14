Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Vittoria Road on Sunday morning.

Police said the 37-year-old Norfolk County resident was taken to local hospital before being transferred by air ambulance to a hospital in Hamilton for further treatment.

The collision occurred at just after 6 a.m.

The motorist was not injured.

Vittoria Road between Hillcrest Road and Millpond Road was closed for several hours for police investigation. The road is now open.