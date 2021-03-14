Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle

Reformer staff
Mar 14, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
ckpolicelights

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Vittoria Road on Sunday morning.

Police said the 37-year-old Norfolk County resident was taken to local hospital before being transferred by air ambulance to a hospital in Hamilton for further treatment.

The collision occurred at just after 6 a.m.

The motorist was not injured.

Vittoria Road between Hillcrest Road and Millpond Road was closed for several hours for police investigation. The road is now open.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Simcoe

This Week in Flyers