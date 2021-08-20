Passenger injured in ATV crash in Haldimand

Article content

Haldimand OPP say a passenger on a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle was transported to hospital in Hamilton after being injured in a crash southeast of Nelles Corners on Friday.

In a news release, police said the driver was not injured and the passenger is expected to survive.

The single-vehicle crash at Haldimand roads 20 and 12 was reported at around 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.